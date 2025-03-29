Apart from Ghibli-style images, what else can you do using ChatGPT's new feature?

ChatGPT's new 4o image generation featured has triggered a frenzy on the internet, with netizens turning their real-life photos or creating new images into Studio Ghibli style animated avatars. President Donald Trump enjoying his tea in a Ghibli-style photo(ChatGPT)

But wait! Are the viral Ghibli-style images the only ones you can create on ChatGPT? No, you can create any kind of image based on your imagination using ChatGTP.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT's free users can now create Studio Ghibli-style AI images. Check stepwise process

On Reddit, users are sharing images they created on ChatGPT using different themes. For example, a user shared an image of a popular meme in its South Park avatar.

A user shared this same meme in an unearthed style avatar. Check here

Comment

byu/katxwoods from discussion

inChatGPT

Another user created an image of US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk in a new avatar using ChatGPT.

OpenAI has released its most advanced image generator through an update on Chat GPT-4o, which allows users to generate images in Miyazaki's hand-drawn animation style that featured in Oscar winning films such as "Spirited Away" and "The Boy and the Heron".

Miyazaki's other celebrated movies include "Howl's Moving Castle", "My Friend Totoro", "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "The Wind Rises".

ALSO READ: Why is OpenAI's Ghibli-style AI generator under fire? How users reacted



Bollywood's Ghibli experiment

Many from India, including prominent Bollywood studios like Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Maddock Films, joined the trend by sharing posters and images from their films in the Ghibli style.

Dharma Productions posted new posters of its films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "OK Jaanu", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Shershaah" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" in the Ghibli style.

"Falling in love never felt this cute," they captioned the images.

ALSO READ: Yet to create your Ghibli-style image? Try these 5 free tools with a step-by-step tutorial

Maddock Films also shared AI-recreated posters of films such as "Bhediya", "Munjya", "Mimi", "Stree 2", Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Sky Force".

According to a PTI report, a large section of people and fans of Miyazaki termed the trend as nothing short of plagiarism.

"Since this utter garbage is trending, we should take a look at what Hayao Miyazaki, the founder of Studio Ghibli, said about machine created art," wrote a user while sharing an old interview of Miyazaki reacting to AI generated animation.

In the short clip, Miyazaki said, "I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself."

(With agencies inputs)