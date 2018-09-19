App for reporting poll code violations launched by CEC, to be used in assembly elections

Mobile application cVIGIL, denoting Vigilant Citizen, will be used for the first time in the coming assembly elections through which any person can report poll code violations by a candidate or party, chief election commissioner OP Rawat said on Tuesday.

To make elections accessible for all, the commission is for the first time appointing accessibility observers who will monitor and assess facilities for divyang (people with disabilities) at polling stations, he said.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Rawat said the election commission has launched the cVIGIL mobile app that will be used for the first time in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

He said a user will be able to download the app and can take a photo or video of a poll code violation and upload it. “The app will identify the area and booth of the code violation and send it to the election official concerned. Within 100 minutes, the complainant will be informed what action has been taken on his or her complaint.”

In case a user wants to keep his or her identity secret, this facility is also available in the app. Rawat said the app will get activated after the elections are notified.

Rawat with a central election commission team was on a two-day visit to the state to review preparations for the assembly elections. The election commission members met with representatives of political parties and civil society and took note of their concerns.

Regarding complaints of duplicate and missing voters, Rawat said that after physical verification, duplicate voters will struck off of the electoral rolls in the presence of district election officers. The names will also be listed on the polling stations, notified to political parties and shown on website of the election commission.

He said after publication of final electoral rolls on September 27, special camps will be held on three days for enrolment of voters who have been left out or want to make corrections.

Rawat stressed that the EVM and VVPAT machines are credible and cannot be tempered with. He said the latest M3 EVM and VVPAT machines which allow transparent and unbiased polling will be used in all 200 assembly constituencies in the state.

Rawat said that as per the draft electoral roll published on July 31, there are 4.75 crore voters in the state. Of these, 2.48 crore are male and 2.26 crore female.

Rawat said officials have been asked to take steps, such as sudden inspection of jails, serving of non-bailable warrants, and identification of anti-social elements, to strengthen the law and order situation. All armed licences will be verified and deposited, and adequate security provided in sensitive areas.

Enforcement agencies have been asked to prevent misuse of money, liquor, drugs, and gifts during the elections. The expenditure limit per candidate is Rs 28 lakh and anyone going above it will be punished.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 14:33 IST