‘Approach towards Ukraine remains human-centric': India at UNSC meeting

India's approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict will continue to be “human-centric”, India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said at the UNSC meeting on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Kamboj said that the “trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the international community”.

“India has repeatedly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the need to resolve this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” she added. India's permanent representative to the UN further said that “on our part, we are providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine”.

Also read: Putin could announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine soon, UK warns

#WATCH | The trajectory of Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for intl community. India has repeatedly called for immediate cessation of hostilities & the need to resolve this conflict through dialogue & diplomacy: Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Rep to UN at UNSC meeting pic.twitter.com/bfzqVWcvxJ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

On Saturday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's stand on the Ukraine war. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, he said India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there.

“It is on the side that respects the United Nations charter and its founding principles; on the side that calls for diplomacy and dialogue; and on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers,” the external affairs minister added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India supports all peaceful efforts to end the Ukraine conflict. In a virtual address to a gathering at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that included Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7, PM Modi said that “India from the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict has emphasized the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue”.