Home / World News / Putin could announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine soon, UK warns

Putin could announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine soon, UK warns

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 11:53 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian-backed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine have been holding referendums in these areas on whether they want to join Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

In an alarming update, British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on September 30.

Russian-backed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine have been holding referendums in these areas on whether they want to join Russia. The West and Ukraine have denounced these referendums as illegitimate and sham.

Voting in these referendums- that started last week on Friday- is being held in two regions in Ukraine's east and two in the south- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The referendums come at a time when Russia is on a back-foot as Ukraine's counter-offensive has recaptured territory that Moscow seized since its February invasion.

Vladimir Putin has also announced partial mobilisation of the country's 2 million-strong military reserves a decision, which he said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The move is being viewed as an escalation by the West.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis russia vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out