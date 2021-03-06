Approached court to prevent hit-and-run smear campaign, says Karnataka minister
A day after six Karnataka ministers moved to a local court here in connection with a sex tape case, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is a big political conspiracy to defame opponents by misusing media and have approached the court to prevent this hit-and-run smear campaign.
Speaking to the media, the minister said that these kinds of hit jobs tarnish the image of individuals and destroy the goodwill gained from years of good work.
"It is necessary to put an end to this kind of conspiracy. The government is also thinking to bring a law to check this kind of mischief, he added.
"It is not confined to only politicians. Celebrities from various walks of life are subjected to this kind of conspiracy. Both mainstream media and social media platforms are being misused to broadcast misinformation and fake news," he said.
A total of six ministers in the B S Yediyurappa government on Friday moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them.
The six Karnataka ministers have moved to Civil Court here in connection with a sex tape case allegedly involving Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently resigned as minister. A case was registered against Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.
Sudhakar further claimed if there is truth in allegations then no one can be protected but a smear campaign to tarnish image and goodwill is not acceptable.
"If there is truth in allegations, no one can be protected. Culprits must be punished. No one is above law. But smear campaign to tarnish image and goodwill is not acceptable. Those who feel they are victimised can go to court and seek justice. But there is a new trend to indulge in hit-and-run allegations. This is unethical, immoral and illegal," said Dr Sudhakar.
He further said that the only reason to move the court for the injunction is to prevent any attempt of defamation.
"The victims have not come forward to lodge compliant or approached courts for justice. There must be a thorough investigation in the case," the minister added.
"In the recent case, it is being reported that videos have been uploaded from Russia and other countries. Isn't it sounding weird? There seems to be a deliberately planned conspiracy behind this. It is quite natural for those in public life to be cautious about their image and goodwill. Any defamatory content must be checked for its veracity. If found true I have no objection to broadcast it 24 hours," he said.
