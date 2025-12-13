Are schools in Delhi closed tomorrow? GRAP 4 imposed amid toxic AQI, here's what rules say

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday imposed GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR hours after strict curbs were imposed under GRAP III. The tightening of norms by the pollution agency comes as the air quality in the national capital breached 400-mark. New Delhi: People and School students seen out during a cold winter morning near Pandav Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 12, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index as of 4 pm on December 13 was at 431 in the severe category.

The CAQM said that the Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to invoke all actions under Stage-IV of GRAP.

Are schools closed in Delhi tomorrow?

The pollution agency on Saturday first announced GRAP III measures, later intensified the measures and imposed the Stage IV of GRAP. Under the fourth stage, stricter norms are imposed in addition to the restrictions under GRAP III

With GRAP IV measures in place, state government schools of Delhi and NCR may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for Classes VI – IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode. Classes for

"State Govts in the NCR and the GNCTD to mandatorily conduct classes in schools for children up to class V in a “Hybrid” mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar," the CAQM order said.

With GRAP IV measures in place, the government is expected to suspend physical classes for students from Class VI to IX, while classes for Class XI and above may be conducted in online mode.

"NCR State Govts. and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI – IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode," the CAQM order under GRAP IV mandates.

It also mandates state governments in Delhi-NCR to consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges, educational institutions and closure of non‑emergency commercial activities, along with other restrictions on discontinuing offices.

An official confirmation from the Delhi government and private schools in the capital and neighbouring NCR is awaited.