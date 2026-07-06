Are schools, colleges, offices open in Mumbai today? Here's what authorities have said

Schools and colleges across Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, July 6, as relentless rain continued to lash the city and surrounding areas, prompting authorities to declare a precautionary holiday for educational institutions. The decision to shut educational institutions came after torrential rain wreaked havoc across Mumbai .

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure on Sunday evening after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds over the next 24 hours.

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The move comes after one of the season's heaviest spells of rain triggered fatalities, structural collapses, flight disruptions and transport delays across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Sunday.

Are schools and colleges open in Mumbai today? No. All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, July 6.

The BMC said the decision was taken keeping the safety of students in mind as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the day. The holiday applies to all educational institutions run by the state government, private managements and the civic body.

"In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools and colleges in Mumbai," the civic body said in a statement.

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall at several places in Mumbai and adjoining areas, with isolated locations likely to witness extremely heavy downpours and winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph.

Mumbai rain today: Will offices remain open? Yes. While educational institutions have been directed to remain shut, government and private offices will continue to function as usual.

The BMC, however, urged citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to follow advisories issued by civic authorities and disaster management agencies.

Public transport services, including suburban train operations and bus services, were largely functional on Sunday despite weather-related delays in some sectors.

Holiday announced in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar too The closure is not limited to Mumbai alone. Authorities in neighbouring Thane district have also announced a holiday for Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools and secondary schools on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) similarly declared a holiday for all schools in the city amid incessant rainfall. Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde appealed to residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Educational institutions in Palghar district have also been advised to remain shut owing to the heavy rain warning issued by the weather department.

Meanwhile, authorities in Pune district and Lonavala also ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to remain closed after forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction across Mumbai The decision to shut educational institutions came after torrential rain wreaked havoc across Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Sunday.

At least 13 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with the biggest tragedy reported from Mankhurd where several slum tenements collapsed late Sunday evening. The collapse claimed the lives of six people, including four children and a woman, while another person was injured and hospitalised.