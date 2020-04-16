Are you living in a Covid-19 containment zone in Delhi? Here’s the final list

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 01:23 IST

The Delhi government expanded the list of containment zones in the national capital to 56 on Wednesday. The areas of G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town was added to the list of containment zones to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the localities in the national capital are highly vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic due to densely-populated residential neighbourhoods. At least, 17 new coronavirus positive cases and 2 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 1,578 (including 1080 positive cases - under Special Operations). The total death toll stands at 32:

An additional list of containment zones had been issued by the government late on Tuesday evening and also included areas in Sangam Vihar, C-2 Janakpuri, several lanes in Chhuriya Mohalla of Tughlakabad village in south Delhi and Jahangirpuri in north Delhi, Bara Hindu Rao area and Nawabganj in central Delhi, taking the count to 55 on Tuesday.

If you are living in a Covid-19 containment zone in Delhi, here’s where you can find out:

1.Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2.Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3.Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi

4.Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi.

5.Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

6.Shahajahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

7.Dinpur Village

8.Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi

9.C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119

10.Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

11.Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

12.Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

13.H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II, Delhi

14.H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

15.Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar Extension

16.Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar,

17.H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

18.E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave,

19.H No. 97 to 107 and H. No.120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash,

20.E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash,

21.H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash,

22.Gali No 1, 2 & 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No. 112B, Gali No.2,

23.Entire Gali starting from H.No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village

24.B Block Jahangirpuri.

25.Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri.

26.1100 Wali Gali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (H. No. 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri,

27.G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town

28.H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

29.Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave

30.Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur

31.East Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar ,

32.Vardhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension,

33.Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj

34.Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension,

35.Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

36.Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

37.Shahdara E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

38.J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

39.F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

40.Shahdara Pratapkhand, Jhilmil Colony.

41.Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

42.Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

43.Sadar Bazaar, Central District.

44.Chandni Mahal, Central District

45.Nabi Karim, Central District

46.Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari

47.Bara Hindu Rao Area

48.Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

49.In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar

50.In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar,

51.In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

52.In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

53.In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar

54.In and around area of A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur

55.In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar

56.H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi.