Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Are you willing to make necessary changes to UCC?' Uttarakhand HC asks state

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 10:40 PM IST

The court pointed out that the police was a state machinery and not authorised to harass individuals.

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state if it was willing to make necessary changes in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implemented in the state recently.

The high court tagged all the pleas challenging the provisions of UCC and would the matter on April 1.(PTI)
The high court tagged all the pleas challenging the provisions of UCC and would the matter on April 1.(PTI)

A division bench of Justices Manoj Tiwari and Ashish Naithani posed the question to solicitor general Tushar Mehta while hearing a PIL challenging the provisions in the UCC over live-in relationships.

Mehta appeared for the hearing in court via video-conferencing.

While hearing another plea against the UCC previously, the high court gave the Centre and the state government six weeks' time to respond.

The PIL, like its predecessors, took exception to the registration forms for live-in relationships and alleged that the information sought violates the privacy of such couples.

The petitioners said police stations would possess every information of persons in such relationships enabling them for domiciliary visits, disrupting privacy.

The court pointed out that the police was a state machinery and not authorised to harass individuals.

The pleas also challenge provisions in which a woman would have to announce her pregnancy status in order to terminate the live-in relationship.

The high court tagged all the pleas challenging the provisions of UCC and would the matter on April 1.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On