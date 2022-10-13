Home / India News / Army assault dog Zoom, wounded in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, dies

Army assault dog Zoom, wounded in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, dies

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 04:15 PM IST

Army assault dog, Zoom, got two gunshot wounds during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday in which two terrorists were killed and two security forces personnel sustained injuries

Zoom passed away due to some complications despite responding to the treatment at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. (File Photo/Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

Army assault dog, Zoom, who suffered gunshot wounds during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, officials said.

Zoom passed away around 11.45am due to some complications despite responding to the treatment, they added.

The Army dog got two gunshot wounds during an encounter in Kokernag area in which two terrorists were killed and two security forces personnel sustained injuries.

Earlier, a senior Army officer, asking not to be named, said: “Zoom sustained serious injuries and is still not out of danger, but we are hopeful the dog will survive though the next two days are crucial.”

However, later in the day, an Army spokesman confirmed that Zoom succumbed to his injuries.

“The assault dog suffered two gunshot wounds and was very critical,” an officer told HT on Wednesday adding that next 24 hours would be crucial for Zoom.

The officials said the dog was being regularly examined and kept under the supervision of a team of doctors.

On Monday, the The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps took to Twitter to wish Zoom a speedy recovery.

“Army assault dog ‘Zoom’ critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the corps tweeted, posting a picture of the assault dog with the post.

Several other Army officers also posted praise for Zoom.

According to an Army statement, Zoom was part of a squad that has been trained to locate and take down terrorists. The Army has several such dog squads embedded in its Kashmir units. Army had also released a short video of Zoom along with the trainer.

In July, another assault dog, Axle was killed during an operation in Wanigam area of Baramulla district.

