Home / India News / Army central command chief leads para jump on penultimate day of his service

Army central command chief leads para jump on penultimate day of his service

ANI |
Feb 28, 2023 08:55 PM IST

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri led the Shatrujeet paratroopers in a command jump organized at Agra a day before his retirement from service.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri led the Shatrujeet paratroopers in a command jump organized at Agra a day before his retirement from service. A total of 70 personnel including Lt Gen Dimri took part in the para jump living by the motto 'Men Apart, Every Man an Emperor'.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri led the Shatrujeet paratroopers in a command jump organized at Agra a day before his retirement from service.(ANI)
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri led the Shatrujeet paratroopers in a command jump organized at Agra a day before his retirement from service.(ANI)

Lt Gen Y Dimri superannuates on February 28, 2023 after an illustrious career spanning nearly 40 years in the Indian Army.

Also read: Army introduces common online entrance exam for JCO/OR recruitment

This is the first time that an Army Commander has carried out a parachute jump on the penultimate day of his service.

The jump was witnessed by Veterans, Veer Naris, troops and the families of the 'Maroon Beret' fraternity.

"The jump was a testament to the General's commitment and dedication to the Indian Army," the official said.

Also read: Modi’s three-pronged strategy to counter aggressive China

Lt Gen Dimri took the opportunity to interact with veterans and acknowledge their contributions. Dimri also visited his parent unit 411 (Independent) Para Field Company and witnessed a demonstration of unarmed combat techniques in a new arena that provides troops with state-of-the-art facilities for unarmed combat.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army
indian army
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out