Army chief reaches Jammu to review operational preparedness

Army chief General MM Naravane reached Jammu on Wednesday for a two-day visit to review the security situation and operational preparedness during his visit, officials familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

This is Naravane’s second visit to Jammu in two weeks as the security personnel continue their operation against terrorists in a forest belt in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri. The counter-terrorism operation is the longest in recent history and has entered its 24th day on Wednesday.

“General MM Naravane #COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is on a visit to Jammu region wherein he will be given an update on security situation & operational preparedness. #COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on ground,” the additional directorate general of public information of the Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Army chief earlier conducted a two-day tour of the Jammu region last month. Naravane reviewed the ground situation as well as the counter-terrorism operations in the area. He visited Rajouri and Poonch where the operation to nab terrorists hiding in the forest areas of Mendhar, Surankote and Thanamandi has been going on since October 11.

The operation in Surankote forest began on October 11 after terrorists killed five soldiers which also included a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The operation was extended to Mendhar in a bid to neutralise the fleeing terrorists where another encounter took place on October 14, leaving four soldiers, including another JCO, killed.

In October, Pakistani terrorist Zia Mustafa was killed when security forces accompanying him to identify a hideout came under fire from hiding terrorists on October 24. He was shifted from Kot Bhalwal Central Jail Jammu to Mendhar on police remand for questioning in connection with the ongoing operation.

The cops also arrested a terrorist associate who allegedly was linked to Mustafa and terrorist handlers across the border. They are also questioning a dozen others with connection to providing logistic support to the terrorists in the forest belt. Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts since June this year. Nine terrorists have died in separate encounters so far.

