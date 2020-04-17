Army chief reviews security situation in Kashmir as LoC violations spike

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 05:15 IST

Amid tensions in north Kashmir’s Kupwara sector on the Line of Control after a series of ceasefire violations and the killing of five para commandos and three civilians, Army chief General MM Naravane on Thursday arrived in Kashmir on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the region.

The army chief, besides reviewing the situation in Kashmir was also briefed about the latest security situation on the LoC, especially in north Kashmir.

The five commandos, as well as five militants, were killed on April 5 when the troops prevented a group of militants from sneaking into Valley from Keran sector. On April 10, the army said it destroyed launch pads and ammunition dumps in Keran sector in retaliation to the ceasefire violation.

Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said the army chief, who was accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen BS Raju, also visited formations and units in the area on Thursday.

“He was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.’’

Kalia said that while interacting with jawans, Naravane argued that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir, and applauded them for their morale and motivation.

The spokesman said the army chief also reiterated the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges at all time.