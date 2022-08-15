Army dog ‘Axel’, killed during J&K anti-terrorist operation, gets bravery award

Indian Army dog ‘Axel’ who laid down his life in an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district last month has been honoured with the ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ posthumously in this year's gallantry awards ahead of Independence Day on Monday.

The canine, who was shot dead by a terrorist in the Valley, is the only army dog to have received the award for its work. According to the list released by the defence ministry, President Droupadi Murmu has approved as many as 40 ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ to army personnel, one to Air Force personnel and another to ‘Axel’.

The ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ is given to recognise one's “distinguished and meritorious service in operational areas and acts of gallantry”.

In a statement, the defence ministry said the president approved the ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ for their “significant contributions in different military operations which include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Rhino, Operation Orchid, Operation Falcon, Operation Hifazat and Operation Trikut (Deoghar)”.

"Thank you for your Service Axel" Chinar Corps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Army Dog No 74B7 AXEL (Aslt Canine) who laid down his life in the line of duty in Op Wanigambala, Baramulla on 30 Jul 22.

‘Axel’ was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit, and was involved in Operation Rakshak.

The two-year-old dog was paid homage to in a military ceremony and laid to rest in Jammu and Kashmir last month. It sustained multiple bullet wounds and yet helped army forces pinpoint the location of a holed-up terrorist at the building where a gunfight ensued for nearly eight hours. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces. He was affiliated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The elite assault dog, ‘Axel’ was deployed for the task after another canine from the Army dog unit ‘Bajaj’ cleared the building. ‘Axel’ had cleared the first room but soon after he entered the second, the terrorist opened fire on him. Army officials said the canine was able to make some movements for 15 seconds but fell down later. After the gunfight ended, the army retrieved the body of ‘Axel’ from the scene.

A total of gallantry awards - different from the ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ - have been given this year. This includes three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, two to Bar to Sena medals, 81 Sena medals, one Nao Sena medal and 7 Vayu Sena medals.