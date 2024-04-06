Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector; 1st this year

Security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), killing two terrorists, in a major success ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the Union territory, officials familiar with the matter said. Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel check a vehicle on a road after foiling an infiltration bid, at Sabura Nala in URI sector on Friday. (ANI)

A cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, three magazines, four hand grenades, ₹10,250 in Indian currency and other war-like stores, were recovered from the scene of the encounter, an army spokesperson said.

Alert army personnel noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in Uri area of Baramulla district and challenged intruders, the spokesperson said, adding the intruders opened fire which was retaliated by the soldiers.

“An infiltration bid on LoC has been foiled by alert troops in the morning hours today, when terrorists were trying to infiltrate through Sabura Nala, Uri Sector. Two terrorists have been eliminated. Operation is in progress,” the spokesperson added.

A senior officer of J&K police also said that two infiltrators were killed in the operation in Uri Sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. “So far, the body of one infiltrator has been retrieved,” he said.

This was the first infiltration bid in the Valley from across the border this year. Most of the known infiltration routes are still closed in Kashmir due to heavy snowfall in winters. However, some parts of the Uri sector received less snowfall this year, making infiltration possible, officials said.

Soon after the encounter, army expanded the operation in the forest area to check whether more infiltrators are hiding in the area. “The operation will continue till searches will be completed,” the senior police officer cited above said, requesting anonymity.

Security officials maintained that the successful elimination of the infiltration bid was a significant achievement, especially since it came just ahead of the general elections, which will start on April 19.

In November last year, army had foiled a similar infiltration bid in the Uri sector and neutralised two terrorists.