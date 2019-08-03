Attack on J-K border post foiled, 4 including Pak commandos killed: Army

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 00:06 IST

An attempt by a group of Pakistani soldiers and terrorists to attack an army border post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector has been foiled by security forces, the Indian Army said on Saturday. Four of them were eliminated by security forces that intercepted this group.

The group of attackers is believed to be part of Pakistan’s Border Action Team, or BAT. This one was a mixed group of Pakistan army’s elite special services group that form its core with support from terrorists from groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Such teams carry out hit jobs near the border before heading back to the Pakistan side of the border, sometimes under the cover of firing from Pakistani posts.

Watch | ‘Pakistan based terrorists plotting attack on Amarnath yatra’: Army

The latest attack was carried out at Keran sector on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. Keran Sector is opposite the lower Neelam valley and is a traditional infiltration route because of the terrain and weather.

On the same day, Pakistan media reported that Indian ordnance landed very close to the Neelam-Jhelum hydro-electric power project in Muzaffarabad. Several people were evacuated from the area, according these reports.

“Our soldiers foiled the attempt inflicting heavy casualties on the infiltrating team,” the Indian Army said and added “four bodies of Pakistan SSG commandos (Special forces) or maybe some of the terrorists have been seen close” to the Indian army post. Bodies of the infiltrators haven’t been recovered. Attempts to recover the bodies are being continuously interfered by Pakistani troops deployed across the LoC,” the Indian Army said.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:12 IST