Army hospital docs successfully harvest liver, kidneys of soldier's brain-dead daughter, organs utilised for needy

During a midnight surgical operation at R&R Hospital in Delhi, the organs of a 15-year-old declared brain-dead were utilized to offer a fresh chance at life to two severely ill individuals. The 15-year-old was the daughter of a soldier of the Indian Army. Sharing the news on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Ministry of Defence wrote, “A miraculous midnight surgical endeavour performed by the Transplant team of Command Hospital #Chandimandir, by harvesting Liver and Kidneys from a brain dead 15-year-old daughter of #IndianArmy Soldier.” 15-year-old girl's organs being transplanted to give new lease of life to critically ill patients.(X/ADGPI-Indian Army)

“The harvested organs were flown by #IAF to R&R Hospital, Delhi and successfully implanted providing new lease of life to critical patients. This Noble initiative of organ donation by the soldier in his hour of grief, bringing new hopes in others lives is highly commendable,” it added.

In the past, the Western Command hospital in Haryana's Chandimandir performed several organ harvesting and transplant operations. One such was the organs of a young newlywed air warrior that were transplanted in December 2022 after he was declared brain dead, the Financial Express said in a report.

The warrior's wife and elderly parents consented to donate his heart, liver, and lungs, giving a new lease of life to several patients.

The process of organ transplantation started in the armed forces in the late 2000s and was introduced in the Western Command Hospital in 2014, the report said. The Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority in New Delhi coordinates this process.

Major organ transplantation surgeries from the R&R Hospital from 2017- 2021 included: Kidney -28; Heart – 8; Liver -9; Tissue & Cornea -130. The Tissue & Cornea donation process started in 2018 with just 10. This was followed by 12 in 2019, 79 in 2020, and 108 in 2021, the report added.