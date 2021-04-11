Army imparts weapons training to VDC members

The Indian Army has started imparting weapon handling, firing and maintenance training, to village defence committees (VDCs) in phases over the past week in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi and Rajouri districts, following a spike in terrorism activities in the past 12-15 months, said officials.

“In its continued endeavours towards ensuring peace in border areas and hinterland of South of Pir Panjal in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army interacted with village defence committees (VDCs) of Reasi and Rajouri districts,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand on Saturday.

Village defence committees (VDCs) are an important part of the anti-militancy grid in Jammu and Kashmir and were first set up in the mid-1990s in Chenab Valley area to arm and train villagers to defend against Pak-sponsored militants. VDCs comprise villagers as well as police officers. There are 4125 VDCs in the UT as per the latest official figures The Indian Army trains them from time to time in weapons handling and intelligence gathering skills.

179 youth were recruited by terror organisations in J&K in the year 2020 as compared to 119 in 2019; the rise in numbers indicated increased terror activity and radicalisation of the youth. The number of terrorists killed in 2020 was also higher at 220 compared to 161 in 2019. On March 13 this year, J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said around 200 terrorists were active in the Union Territory and 250 were waiting at various launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lt Col Anand said the committees played a significant role in counter terrorism operations and maintaining vigil over inimical elements with an overall aim of ensuring lasting peace in remote areas. “Meaningful interaction was carried out with local members and modalities of training of VDCs were also discussed,” he said.

“The event, organised for VDC members of Kandi, Khawas, Samote, Budhal in Rajouri district and areas of Chasana, Mamankot in Reasi district, was optimally utilised for imparting training on weapon handling, firing and refreshing the individuals on weapon maintenance drills,” said Col Anand.

A total of 208 VDC members attended the event, where they were also updated on the latest modus operandi and tactics employed by the militants.

“VDC members were also briefed about the prevalent situation with respect to modus operandi of militants in order to execute swift and effective response, tactics being employed by anti-national elements and how important their role is to ensure sustained peace and prosperity in the region,” Col Anand said.

Former DGP Dr SP Vaid said: “During peak militancy in 1995, these VDCs were created. When I was SSP Udhampur, there was an attack in a remote village, now in Reasi district, when villagers took on armed terrorists with axes and killed a couple of them. At that time they demanded that VDCs should be created and they be given arms to take them on. This is how the first VDC was raised.”

Another security expert Maj Gen (retired) GS Jamwal said, “VDCs in fact saved Jammu from Pak sponsored terrorism. When a major chunk of security forces were sent to election bound Punjab during peak militancy, I coined the idea of VDCs to the then CM Farooq Abdullah. We have around one Lakh ex-servicemen in remote and other areas of J-K. The VDCs played an indispensable role in checking terrorism. Their reactivation is a move in the right direction because of them, terrorism never succeeded in the Jammu region; but at the same time, they should be given a dignified honorarium,” said general Jamwal.

Former top cop Vaidya also hailed the move: “They have done an excellent work in checking Pak sponsored terrorism. They are undoubtedly force multiplier and play a crucial role in containing terrorism. If they are being reactivated by army and police then I think they can play a very crucial role because they are the force multipliers and undoubtedly check terrorism in remote and hilly areas.”