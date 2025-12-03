Army jawan drowns after tank sinks during training in Rajasthan canal

Bikaner: An Indian Army jawan died after drowning during a routine training exercise in the Indira Gandhi Canal (IGNP) in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on Tuesday, officials said. Army officials said that soon after entering deeper water, the tank began to sink rapidly, trapping three soldiers inside. (Representative photo)

An Army unit was conducting a scheduled exercise designed to train tank crews in manoeuvring armoured vehicles through water bodies as part of the drill near the 226 Reduced Distance (RD) point of the IGNP canal under the Rajiyasar police station limits.

Army officials said that soon after entering deeper water, the tank began to sink rapidly, trapping three soldiers inside. Two jawans managed to escape with the help of accompanying personnel, but one remained missing. His body was recovered after Army teams initiated a search and rescue operation.

Defence Public Relations Unit (PRO), Rajasthan, Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan told HT that the details of the incident are yet to be released by the Army Headquarter (HQ).

A specialised team of divers from Bikaner was deployed to assist the Army’s search efforts after officials informed the local administration around noon that a tank had gone underwater between RD 221–222 and one soldier was missing.

Police and district administration officials also reached the spot after being alerted. “The strong current of the canal, its depth, and reduced visibility created major obstacles for divers attempting to locate the submerged tank and the missing soldier,” an official said.

Rescue efforts continued throughout the day under the supervision of senior Army officials. The body of the missing jawan was finally recovered in the evening.

Local police officials said the tank had been positioned in the canal as part of an authorised training activity.

A formal statement from the Army is awaited.