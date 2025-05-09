Army Jawan from Andhra Pradesh killed in action along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

An Indian army jawan, Mudhavath Murali Naik died in the early hours of Friday, succumbing to injuries sustained during heavy shelling from Pakistan across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Mudhavath Murali Naik, an army jawan, died on Friday after Pakistani shelling took place across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir(HT)

Follow Live Updates on the India-Pakistan conflict here

Naik, died around 2 am on Friday, in a reserve area following an exchange of fire at the border which left him critically injured. He was taken to a hospital but passed away soon after.

The jawan's final rites will take place on Saturday - May 10, 2025.

About Mudhavath Murali Naik

He had joined the Army in November 2022 as an Agniveer and underwent training at Nashik in Maharashtra. The 23-year-old belonged to the 851 Light Regiment of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, reported PTI.

Naik, hailed from a tribal hamlet called Kalli Thanda in Gorantla mandal, which is a part of the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh. His family was informed of his death at 9 am on Friday by officials from the Indian Army.

Also Read: India envoy's reply to Pakistan’s claim of downing Indian jets: ‘If it satisfies…'

His father Sriram Naik, told a local news channel, as quoted by PTI, “My son died for the country. He fought for the country. What makes us sad is that I have only one son. We depended on him, and our support is gone. Now we have become orphans, my wife and I. Whatever the solution, I leave it to the country. Whatever decision it will take is up to the country."

Describing the moment they found out about their son's death, Naik's father said, "That officer asked us who Mudavath Murali Naik was. My wife said Murali is my son. He told her to give the phone to your husband. He spoke in Hindi."

Also Read: 'Didn't intercept Indian drones because...': Pakistan defence minister's bizarre explanation

As per a government press release, financial aid of ₹5 lakh was provided to the soldier's family. Andhra Pradesh's handlooms minister S Savitha also vowed to erect a statue of Murali Naik at the centre of Gorantla mandal.

Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, took to X to express his condolences, “My homage to martyr Murali Naik, who sacrificed his life for the country. I extend my deep sympathies to his family members."

"The state government will stand by the family of Murali who attained martyrdom for the country," said the CM in an official press release.

(with inputs from PTI)