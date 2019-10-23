Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:38 IST

An Army jawan sustained minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, reported news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, at least three militants were killed in Pulwama district during a gunfight with the security forces, police said. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was also recovered.

Pakistan had on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch. This followed cross border shelling on October 20 that left two Indian soldiers and a civilian dead prompting the Indian Army to launch a retaliatory attack on at least four terror camps and Pakistani military positions across the LoC.

Six Pakistani soldiers were killed and heavy terrorist casualties were also inflicted in the artillery attack.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:25 IST