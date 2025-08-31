Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Army soldier killed in accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district

PTI |
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 12:02 pm IST

The officials said the incident happened on Saturday night when the service rifle of the soldier of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, went off accidentally.

A soldier lost his life in an accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Sunday.

The trigger went off accidentally when the soldier jumped from a truck(HT photo/ Representative)
The trigger went off accidentally when the soldier jumped from a truck(HT photo/ Representative)

The officials said the incident happened on Saturday night when the service rifle of Constable Chotu Kumar, of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, went off accidentally when he jumped from a truck upon reaching Manasbal area of the central Kashmir district.

"The trigger of his rifle got pressed accidentally and Constable Kumar received bullet injury below the chin, resulting in his on spot death," the officials added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Army soldier killed in accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On