Army strength unaffected by lack of fresh Nepali Gorkha recruits: General Dwivedi

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that the lack of new recruits from Nepal in the Gorkha battalions has not affected the operational preparedness or overall strength of the Indian Army. Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addresses the annual press conference, ahead of the 77th Army Day in New Delhi, Monday.

For over four years, the prestigious Gorkha battalions have faced an unprecedented challenge due to the absence of fresh Nepali recruits.

The recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas, a key part of India-Nepal relations under the 1947 tripartite agreement between India, Nepal, and the United Kingdom, has halted, creating a void in this long-standing tradition, India Today reported.

At the annual Army Commanders’ Press Conference, General Upendra Dwivedi spoke about the recruitment gap, saying that while it is noticeable, it has not affected the readiness or strength of the Indian Army.

Read: Degree of standoff exists along LAC, need to restore trust: Indian Army chief

“We have submitted our proposal to the Government of Nepal and are waiting for their response,” General Dwivedi said, emphasising India’s readiness to restart the recruitment process while respecting Nepal’s sovereignty.

Recruitment halted due to Covid

The recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas into the Indian Army is based on a long-standing relationship built on courage and trust.

The 1947 tripartite agreement formalised this arrangement, allowing thousands of Nepali youths to join the renowned Indian Gorkha regiments, known for their discipline and combat skills.

The battalions have been vital in protecting India's borders and taking part in key military operations.

Despite the recruitment standstill, the military relationship between India and Nepal has remained strong. In 2024, General Upendra Dwivedi visited Nepal and was honoured with the rank of General of the Nepali Army, a gesture symbolising the deep camaraderie between the two armies.

Soon after, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Nepali Army Chief, visited India and was similarly conferred the rank of General of the Indian Army.

The resumption of Nepali Gorkha recruitment is not only a matter of military importance but also a key to preserving the cultural and historical bond between the two nations.