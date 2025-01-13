60% of terrorists killed in J&K are Pakistani, says Army chief

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that 60 per cent of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistani nationals. While apprising the media about security issues in northern borders, the Army chief said that the situation was "sensitive" but stable. On Monday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated that 60% of terrorists slain in Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistani nationals.(PTI)

"I'll first dwell upon security issues and to begin with the Northern borders, as you are aware the situation is sensitive but stable," Dwivedi said in a presser.

At a time when the efforts were to move towards terrorism, he added that 80 per cent of the terrorists active in the J&K are also from Pakistan.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Police nab fraudster posing as govt official

"60 per cent of terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir are Pakistani. 80 per cent of the terrorists active in the state are also Pakistanis at a time when we are moving towards tourism from terrorism," Dwivedi said.

The Army chief said that the situation in Depsang and Demchok regions of eastern Ladakh has been resolved. All co-commanders have been authorised to handle these issues at the ground level when it comes to patrolling and grazing, he added.

"In October, the situation in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh was resolved. The patrolling of traditional areas in these two sub-sectors has commenced. Similarly, traditional grazing has also commenced in these two areas. I have authorized all my co-commanders to handle these issues at the ground level with respect to patrolling and grazing so that these trivial issues can be resolved at the military level itself. Own deployment along LAC is balanced and robust. We are well poised to deal with any situation. A focus capability development for northern borders enabled infusion of niche technology into a war-fighting system," Dwivedi said.

He emphasised the role of convergence between mass media and security forces in nation-building and national security.

"I am a strong proponent of the theme that mass media and security forces have great potential to converge together towards nation-building and national security. So let me adopt your modus operandi and straightway come to the bottom line up front. That is what is my mission statement and that is to ensure full spectrum preparedness while concurrently transforming the Indian army into an Atmanirbhar future-ready force to be a relevant and key pillar of the national security apparatus that also contributes meaningfully towards the nation-building," Dwivedi said.

Also read: Pakistan: 11 labourers killed in mine that collapsed after after methane explosion

He further said that the incidents of violence in Manipur continue but security forces were working to bring in peace.

"In Manipur, cyclic incidents of violence are continuing but security forces are working to bring in peace. Enhanced surveillance and dominance over the Myanmar border are on. Fencing is also in progress," Dwivedi said.