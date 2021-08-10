Home / India News / Army unfurls 100-ft-high national flag in Gulmarg
The national flag installed in Gulmarg on Tuesday, August 10. (Source: Army)
The national flag installed in Gulmarg on Tuesday, August 10. (Source: Army)
india news

Army unfurls 100-ft-high national flag in Gulmarg

Lt Gen YK Joshi, army commander, northern command, presided over the ceremony where he also honoured the next of kin of martyrs
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 03:58 PM IST

The army on Tuesday installed a 100-feet-tall national flag in Gulmarg as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Lt Gen YK Joshi, army commander, northern command, presided over the ceremony where he also honoured the next of kin of martyrs.

Also Read | Terrorist slain in Rajouri’s Thannamandi encounter identified

“The army commander also felicitated members of civil society who have contributed immensely towards nation building through various endeavours,” army’s press statement said. It said the flag is set amid beautiful and salubrious surroundings of Gulmarg, and “the monument has already become a major draw for tourists who have been flocking to the monument to take selfies against backdrop of the National Flag.”

During the ceremony, Joshi said the flag is a tribute to the countless Kashmiris who have made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation. “Incidentally, Gulmarg is one of the locations along the Line of Control wherein Pakistani troops infiltrated in 1965 and owing to the prompt response of young shepherd Mohd Din, who alerted the security forces about the same, the Indian Army was greatly benefitted in defeating the nefarious designs of Pakistan,” the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.