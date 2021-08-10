Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist slain in Rajouri’s Thannamandi encounter identified
Two AK 47 assault rifles with nine magazines and 232 rounds along with four grenades were recovered from the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on August 6. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two AK 47 assault rifles with nine magazines and 232 rounds along with four grenades were recovered from the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on August 6. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist slain in Rajouri’s Thannamandi encounter identified

Ramees Ahmad Tantray was killed in a joint operation On August 6 by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in an encounter during a search operation in the general area of village Pangai in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 02:40 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday identified one of the two terrorists killed in an encounter on August 6 in Pangai village in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district as Ramees Ahmad Tantray, son of Mohammad Yusuf Tantray of Ramnagri in Shopian district. A police spokesman said that records show that Tantray had travelled to Pakistan legally but never returned.

“One of the terrorists has been identified as Ramees Ahmad Tantray, son of Mohammad Yusuf Tantray of Ramnagri in Shopian, who had travelled to Pakistan on a valid Indian passport in February 2018 and was not known to have returned thereafter. Further verification of this is in process. The identity of the second terrorist is yet to be ascertained,” the police spokesman said.

Ramees Ahmad Tantray was killed in a joint operation On August 6 by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in an encounter during a search operation in the general area of village Pangai.

Two AK 47 assault rifles with nine magazines and 232 rounds, four grenades, ammunition pouches, batteries, bandages, pills and other materials of day to day use were recovered from their possession, said police.

The joint cordon and search operation is still in progress while parallel investigation in the case continues following the registration of a case under the Explosive Substance Act at Thannamandi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.