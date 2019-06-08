Army veteran declared foreigner walks out of Assam detention camp

A retired Army veteran who was declared a foreigner walked out of a detention camp in Assam on Saturday—a day after the Gauhati High Court granted him interim bail.

Mohammad Sanaullah, who had served the Indian Army for 30 years before retiring in 2017 as a ‘Subedar’, was declared a non-citizen by a foreigners’ tribunal on May 23 and sent to detention camp six days later.

On Friday, acting on a petition filed by his family, a division bench of the Gauhati HC granted interim bail to the 52-year-old subject to certain conditions.

The veteran, who was serving with the border organization of Assam Police after his retirement, was released on Saturday after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and two local sureties.

The court also directed the authorities to obtain the officer’s biometrics and fingerprints before releasing him on interim bail.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi leaves for Maldives on his first overseas visit after his re-election

It was also stipulated that subsequent to his release, Sanaullah should not move out of the territorial jurisdiction of Kamrup (Rural) and Kamrup (Metro) districts without prior information and approval of the Superintendent of Police (Border), Kamrup.

Following his release from Goalpara detention camp on Saturday morning, Sanaullah is being brought to the office of the Superintendent of Police (Border) Kamrup located at Amingaon on the outskirts of Guwahati.

He is expected to reunite with his wife, son and two daughters later on Saturday evening.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 15:12 IST