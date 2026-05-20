Around 40,000 medical shops in Tamil Nadu down shutters amid nationwide strike

As a part of a nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an estimated 40,000 medical shops remained closed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, sources said.

Chemists and Druggists Association members protest against unregulated practice and deep discounting by online players, in Patna, Bihar. (PTI)

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The association has given a call for this one-day strike to oppose illegal e-pharmacy operations and predatory pricing by large corporate companies, etc.

In view of the strike, chain of pharmacies affiliated to hospitals, including Apollo, MedPlus, Tulasi Pharmacy, and Muthu Pharmacy, as well as state-owned retail outlets such as Chief Minister's Pharmacies, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society Pharmacies, and the Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Kendras, did not participate in the strike, the office of the director of drugs control, Tamil Nadu said.

Also Read: All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20

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{{^usCountry}} Sources in Tamil Nadu chapter of AIOCD said that around 40 thousand pharmacies in the state participated in the strike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources in Tamil Nadu chapter of AIOCD said that around 40 thousand pharmacies in the state participated in the strike. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, about 5,000 pharmacies remain open on Wednesday, a notification from the office added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, about 5,000 pharmacies remain open on Wednesday, a notification from the office added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Accordingly, to ensure adequate and uninterrupted medicine supply, the drug control department has set up district-wise helpline numbers. In addition, a total of 69 drug inspectors (minimum two in each district) were deployed to closely monitor the availability of essential medicines, functioning of pharmacies and any public health issues arising during the strike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accordingly, to ensure adequate and uninterrupted medicine supply, the drug control department has set up district-wise helpline numbers. In addition, a total of 69 drug inspectors (minimum two in each district) were deployed to closely monitor the availability of essential medicines, functioning of pharmacies and any public health issues arising during the strike. {{/usCountry}}

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