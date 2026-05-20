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Around 40,000 medical shops in Tamil Nadu down shutters amid nationwide strike

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists shut down nearly 40,000 medical shops as a protest against illegal pharmacy operations. 

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:57 pm IST
PTI |
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As a part of a nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an estimated 40,000 medical shops remained closed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, sources said.

Chemists and Druggists Association members protest against unregulated practice and deep discounting by online players, in Patna, Bihar. (PTI)

The association has given a call for this one-day strike to oppose illegal e-pharmacy operations and predatory pricing by large corporate companies, etc.

In view of the strike, chain of pharmacies affiliated to hospitals, including Apollo, MedPlus, Tulasi Pharmacy, and Muthu Pharmacy, as well as state-owned retail outlets such as Chief Minister's Pharmacies, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society Pharmacies, and the Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Kendras, did not participate in the strike, the office of the director of drugs control, Tamil Nadu said.

Also Read: All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20

 
chennai tamil nadu medical
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Around 40,000 medical shops in Tamil Nadu down shutters amid nationwide strike
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