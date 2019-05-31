‘Arrest me if you can’: Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on sacrilege case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday dared inspector general (IG) of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who is a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents, to arrest him if he has evidence against him.

In a charge sheet filed in a court on Wednesday, the SIT said incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib were “a preplanned handiwork of then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, then director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda”.

Reacting to the SIT charge sheet, Sukhbir said Kunwar Vijay is working as a front man of the Congress.

“This whole investigation process is a political drama. They are targeting the Akali Dal without any evidence. All the allegations in the chargesheet are politically motivated and baseless. I dare him (Kunwar Vijay) to arrest me if he has guts,” said Sukhbir.

First Published: May 31, 2019 08:07 IST