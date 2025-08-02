Arrested Bangladeshi model digitally married Indian man using fake documents | Full story

After the arrest of Bangladeshi model-turned-actress Shanta Pal in Kolkata, a startling revelation has emerged — she allegedly entered into a ‘digital marriage’ with an Indian man using forged documents. Shanta Pal was arrested in the Bikramgarh area in south Kolkata in connection with a cheating case. (X)

Initial probe revealed that Pal allegedly used fake documents and entered into a "digital marriage" with the man from Andhra Pradesh. The man reportedly worked in the the merchant navy.

Digital marriage and property puzzle

According to police, Shanta Pal arrived in Kolkata in 2023 from Barisal, Bangladesh, using her Bangladeshi passport. But once in India, she allegedly used the services of a local agent to fabricate a new identity.

Pal was arrested earlier this week, with fake Indian documents like an Aadhaar card and a ration card.

The probe also revealed that the woman, along with her husband, rented an apartment in Park Street and later moved to Golf Green, where they began living together.

Shanta reportedly kept Ashraf's passport in her possession. With the help of a local agent, she allegedly forged multiple Indian identity documents, including a ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID, and PAN card, the officer said.

From a beauty pageant winner to a Bollywood aspirant

Before her arrest, Shanta represented Bangladesh in the Indo-Bangla Beauty Pageant in 2016 and was crowned Miss Asia Global in 2019. She later entered the entertainment industry and was featured in several Tamil and Bengali films. She reportedly signed an Odia film recently.

Shanta Pal used to run a food vlogging account on her Facebook and posted videos about her life and related to food. The last video on her account went out on July 28. Talking to PTI, police said that all the posts made on her account were a part of her strategy to prove herself to be an Indian.

She also briefly worked with a Bangladeshi airline, police confirmed.

Police are cross-checking her professional background as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged identity fraud and property acquisition in India.

Meanwhile, according to the Kolkata police, a case under cheating and criminal conspiracy was registered against her.