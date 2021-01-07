e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police

Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police

Akhila Priya’s lawyer moved a bail petition in the Secunderabad court stating that her client was pregnant and suffering from health issues. The court asked the police to file a counter and deferred the hearing to Friday.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:24 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
File photo of former Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. (Videograb)
File photo of former Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. (Videograb)
         

Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was on Thursday named the prime accused by the Hyderabad police for her alleged involvement in the abduction of three persons in a land dispute case.

The police submitted the remand report to the court to this effect, stating that it was Akhila Priya who had hatched the plan to abduct the three persons - K Praveen Rao, K Sunil Rao and K Naveen Rao - from their residence on Tuesday night.

The police, who had registered cases against her under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 341 and 342 (wrongful restraint and confinement), 452 (trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, filed two more cases under Section 147 (rioting) and 385 (extortion) against her on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Akhila Priya’s lawyer moved a bail petition in the Secunderabad court stating that her client was pregnant and suffering from health issues. The court asked the police to file a counter and deferred the hearing to Friday.

Earlier, the police named AV Subba Reddy, another senior TDP leader from Kurnool, as accused No. 1 (A-1) and arrested him late Wednesday, but let him off after questioning and serving him notice under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code (which states the police can arrest a person any time without warrant). He has now been named A-2 in the case.

“Her husband Bhargav Rao, who is A-3, is still absconding. Special teams have gone to Bengaluru on coming to know that he had gone there,” the Bowenpally police said, adding that efforts were on to track down other accused in the case.

tags
top news
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In