India News / Arrogance relents to satyagrah of nation's providers, says Rahul Gandhi
india news

Arrogance relents to satyagrah of nation's providers, says Rahul Gandhi

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said arrogance has succumbed to the satyagrah of the nation's providers. Congratulating protesting farmers on “victory against injustice”, the former Congress president wrote in Hindi on Twitter, “Jai Hind. Jai Hind ka kisan!”

He also shared a past tweet of his in which he had said the Narendra Modi government would be forced to repeal take back the farm laws.

His statement came minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that all three farms laws against which farmers have been protesting for about a year will be repealed. He also urged the farmers to withdraw their stir.  

