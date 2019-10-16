e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Art 370 move part of ‘decisive battle’ against Pak-led terrorism: Amit Shah

The Centre effectively abrogated the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave J&K the special status and also split the state into two Union territories in August.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 05:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Manesar
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the Centre’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s special status a part of a “decisive battle’ to end years of Pakistan-sponsored proxy war and terrorism. He added that it is aimed at ensuring long-lasting peace in the region.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the Centre’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s special status a part of a “decisive battle’ to end years of Pakistan-sponsored proxy war and terrorism. He added that it is aimed at ensuring long-lasting peace in the region.(PTI Photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the Centre’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s special status a part of a “decisive battle’ to end years of Pakistan-sponsored proxy war and terrorism. He added that it is aimed at ensuring long-lasting peace in the region.

The Centre effectively abrogated the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave J&K the special status and also split the state into two Union territories in August.

Speaking at a function to mark 35 years of counter-terrorism unit National Security Guard (NSG)’s foundation, Shah said the government was firm in its policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and to defeat all its forms. He added that the NSG was important to achieving this goal.

Shah said India was among a very few countries, which have been facing terrorism for a long period now. He called terrorism a curse for any civilised society and the biggest impediment to development. Shah lauded the NSG saying it has impressed the world with its capability to counter any terror attack while recalling its role in the aftermath of the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat and the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. “This inspires confidence in the minds of the citizens that they are in safe hands.”

Shah said the NSG has been provided with the latest gadgets and equipment to enhance its mobility, surveillance, firepower and counter-drone capabilities.

He added that a commando’s courage, passion, and patriotism is the most important quality that ensures victory in operations and tasks.

Shah asked the NSG to continuously work towards its vision of a world-class zero error force.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 05:01 IST

tags
top news
‘BJP bringing up Article 370 to divert attention from real issues’: Sharad Pawar
‘BJP bringing up Article 370 to divert attention from real issues’: Sharad Pawar
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court allows ED to question, arrest Chidambaram if needed
‘What’s the hurry’: Court allows ED to question, arrest Chidambaram if needed
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
I promise to stop your water from flowing into Pakistan: PM Modi
I promise to stop your water from flowing into Pakistan: PM Modi
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News