Art 370 move part of ‘decisive battle’ against Pak-led terrorism: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the Centre’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s special status a part of a “decisive battle’ to end years of Pakistan-sponsored proxy war and terrorism. He added that it is aimed at ensuring long-lasting peace in the region.

The Centre effectively abrogated the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave J&K the special status and also split the state into two Union territories in August.

Speaking at a function to mark 35 years of counter-terrorism unit National Security Guard (NSG)’s foundation, Shah said the government was firm in its policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and to defeat all its forms. He added that the NSG was important to achieving this goal.

Shah said India was among a very few countries, which have been facing terrorism for a long period now. He called terrorism a curse for any civilised society and the biggest impediment to development. Shah lauded the NSG saying it has impressed the world with its capability to counter any terror attack while recalling its role in the aftermath of the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat and the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. “This inspires confidence in the minds of the citizens that they are in safe hands.”

Shah said the NSG has been provided with the latest gadgets and equipment to enhance its mobility, surveillance, firepower and counter-drone capabilities.

He added that a commando’s courage, passion, and patriotism is the most important quality that ensures victory in operations and tasks.

Shah asked the NSG to continuously work towards its vision of a world-class zero error force.

