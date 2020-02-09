‘Article 370 move India’s internal matter, won’t get involved’: Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 03:32 IST

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Saturday India’s move to nullify Article 370 was the country’s internal affair and the island nation will not get involved in the matter, a remark that came during the 74-year-old’s first visit to India since taking office.

“Whatever the view of any country, we will not get involved in the internal matters of India. But remember this: I always say India is a relation. Others are friends,” Rajapaksa told Hindustan Times in an interview when asked about Pakistan’s calls for Sri Lanka to condemn India’s Kashmir move.

Rajapaksa also said “without India’s help, I don’t think we would have won” the civil war in Sri Lanka. The remarks came hours after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sri Lankan PM defined the nature of his country’s “strategic” relationship with China. “China helped us for the sake of development, that is all. Our war had shattered our country, we needed help to develop, they were ready, so why not?” he said.