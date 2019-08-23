Article 370 scrapped: Chartered Accountant institute to open chapter in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh

india

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will open its representative office in Srinagar that will serve union territories of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, an official statement said on Friday.

The office will act as a facilitation centre to spread awareness about chartered accountancy course as a tool for social empowerment and provide much needed professional employment opportunities to the local youth, it said.

By opening up the office in Srinagar, the chartered accountancy course will be provided to the interested candidates at their doorstep and thus empower the youth through skill development as also to equip them to be a part of the mainstream, it said.

“ICAI, being a true partner in nation building has always collaborated with various initiatives of the government and is proud to become part of the development of the newly formed Union Territories,” it said.

This step would enable the Institute to spread knowledge in the field of accountancy, corporate governance and facilitate services to the members, students and stakeholders in the aforesaid union territory.

ICAI is a statutory body established by the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of chartered accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the ministry of corporate affairs. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world.

