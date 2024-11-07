Artificial rain carried out in Gurugram Sector 82 amid worsening AQI | Video

In view of the rising air pollution and worsening AQI across Delhi and NCR areas, local authorities engineered ‘artificial rain’ in a high-rise apartment complex in Gurugram, Haryana. The artificial rain was conducted in DLF Primus, which is in Sector 82 of Gurugram. Artificial rain in Gurugram sector 82 (Screengrab)

Authorities used sprinkler systems and fire lines in the high-rise buildings to carry out the artificial rain in order to curb the air pollution issue in the area, which has been an annual menace for the residents of Delhi NCR during the winter season.

Achal Yadav, the RWA President of the area, told ANI, “We are conducting artificial rain from the fire lines of the 32-storeyed high-rise towers to control air pollution in the area. If AQI increases in Gurugram, we are ready to conduct this every day. We have also taken other steps including car-pooling to control pollution.”

The video shows clear skies as drizzling rain falls from the tops of the high-rise buildings in Gurugram's DLF Primus. The authorities said that artificial rains can become a regular measure to curb air pollution in the area if the AQI doesn't come down.

Earlier this week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that they are seeking the central government's approval on conducting artificial rain in several areas of the national capital to battle the air pollution issue.

“I appeal to the federal environment minister...now in Delhi and north India, the pollution has reached the border of 400. The next 10 days are quite crucial...help us get permission for artificial rain, call a meeting,” Rai said on Tuesday, while speaking to reporters.

About a third of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations showed a severe AQI score of more than 400 on Tuesday, a level which affects healthy people but is more serious for those fighting disease.

Rai further said that the pollution in the city is increasing because of low wind speeds and dropping temperatures. The environment minister further said that he would review all measurements taken by various departments and agencies under the Winter Action Plan.

(With inputs from PTI)