Artist known for Krishna paintings booked over making reel at Guruvayoor temple

Jasna Salim, an artist known for her paintings of Lord Krishna, has been booked for allegedly filming videos and violating rules inside the Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala, police said on Saturday. A case was registered by Guruvayoor Temple police on Friday against the artist, Jasna Salim.(Instagram/Jasna Salim.)

A case was registered by Guruvayoor temple police on Friday against the artist and a person who runs a social media page after they were accused of making a social media reel at the shrine’s Nadapandal (temple foyer) recently, according to a PTI report.

The Kerala High Court banned shooting of vidoes and reels by influencers, who “follow celebrities” in the Nadapandal of Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple, according to a report by The Hindu. According to police, the case followed a complaint by the temple administrative officer.

Salim was booked under multiple sections of the BNS, and the investigation is ongoing, the report added.

A devoted follower of Lord Krishna, Jasna Salim has created numerous paintings of the deity as a child and even presented one of her works to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Thrissur in 2024.

Violating laws, facing police action

Earlier this year, she faced police action for allegedly filming a video after placing a garland on a Lord Krishna idol above the offering box at the temple’s eastern entrance.

Police said this violated a recent High Court ruling prohibiting filming within temple premises for social media.

The incident, which did not occur as part of any approved religious function, is reported to have breached a Kerala High Court order that bans video recording within temple grounds, except during religious rituals or weddings.

Following a complaint from the Guruvayur Devaswom, police filed a case against Jasna under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 192, which deals with provocation with intent to incite a riot.

Jasna has previously drawn criticism for cutting a cake near the temple and attempting to film it for social media. She was trolled and bullied online after this incident.