Arun Govil explains why he is in Mumbai, not in Meerut: 'On party's order'

BJP's Meerut candidate Arun Govil left the constituency after month-long campaigning the day after the elections were over on April 26. The Ram from Ramayana on Sunday took to X and clarified that it was on the party's instruction that he left Meerut for Mumbai as he will be campaigning in other places. The clarification came after UP Congress questioned the sudden disappearance of the actor from Meerut. Arun Govil put out a social media post on Sunday explaining why he is not in Meerut.(PTI)

UP Congress president Ajay Rai raised the question on his social media as to what the public could expect from such a leader who left the constituency the day after polling probably because he had difficulty staying among the public. "Only God can save us from such leader-cum-actor," Ajay Rai said adding that when Arun Govil was asked about the issues in Meerut, he said he would look into the issues after the elections.

Calling this 'parachute politics', the Congress leader said this is the policy of most BJP leaders -- they have no concern for the people on the ground.

To counter such speculations about him, Arun Govil wrote a post addressing the voters, sisters, brothers and workers of Meerut and said he reached Meerut on March 26, two days after his name was announced as the Meerut candidate.

"Stayed with you for 1 month and campaigned with your support. The election is over. I am very grateful to you for your love, support and respect," he wrote.

"Now on the instructions of the party, I am in Mumbai to fulfil my responsibilities here. The party is planning to send me to other areas also for election campaign," Arun Govil wrote.

When his other commitments are over, he will again be in Meerut, Arun Govil promised in his message.

"As soon as this process is completed, I will reach among you and along with the people of Meerut and the respected workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, I will reach Meerut. I will start efforts to take it to greater heights. I thank you once again from the bottom of my heart for your support and encouragement in this election. Many thanks to the media brothers for their cooperation," Arun Govil wrote.