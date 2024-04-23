 'Lord Ram has come to serve the country, urge people to vote for Arun Govil': Ramayan co-star Dipika - Hindustan Times
'Lord Ram has come to serve the country, urge people to vote for Arun Govil': Ramayan co-star Dipika

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 02:23 PM IST

Ramayan co-star Dipika Topiwala urges support for BJP's Arun Govil during Meerut campaign.

BJP's Meerut candidate Arun Govil's Ramayan co-star Dipika Topiwala on Tuesday, while holding a massive roadshow as part of party's ongoing election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, urged people to vote for him. Addressing the crowd, Topiwala (who played the role of Sita in the popular Television series Ramayan) said make him win by majority.

BJP candidate Arun Govil campaigns in Meerut. (FILE PHOTO)
BJP candidate Arun Govil campaigns in Meerut. (FILE PHOTO)

"Lord Ram has come to serve the country and we are supporting him. I urge the people to vote for Arun Govil. Vote for Arun Govil and make him win by majority. He will surely win, but make him win by majority," she said comparing him with Lord Ram.

'Made no promise…communication happens through eyes': BJP candidate Arun Govil

The saffron party is relying on Ramayan actor's popularity as well as his status as a local resident for their campaign strategy.

ABOUT MEERUT LOK SABHA SEAT:

The Meerut parliamentary constituency in Western Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The seat is likely to see a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition INDIA bloc, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Meerut comprises of five legislative assembly segments -- Kithore, Meerut Cantonment, Meerut, Meerut South and Hapur (SC).

WHO WON LAST ELECTIONS?

2019 LOK SABHA POLLS- MEERUT SEAT

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajendra Agarwal secured victory with 586,184 votes, surpassing Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Haji Mohammad.

WHAT HAPPENED IN 2014 ELECTIONS:

In 2014, Rajendra Agarwal defeated BSP candidate Mohammad Shahid Akhlak and secured victory with 532,981 votes.

UTTAR PRADESH LOK SABHA ELECTIONS PHASE 2:

In Uttar Pradesh, apart from Meerut, Amroha, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr will also go to polls on Friday, April 26.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

