Arun Jaitley Updates- Arun Jaitley was an asset to the government: Rajnath Singh

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley died at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday afternoon. He was 66.

A stalwart of the BJP, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9, after he complained of uneasiness.

1:06 pm IST Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cuts short his visit to Andhra Pradesh following demise of Arun Jaitley Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (in file pic) who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/yy30WyD7sM — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019





1:05 pm IST Deeply pained by demise of Arun Jaitley; its like a personal loss: Amit Shah Home Minister Amit Shah: Deeply pained by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me. HM Amit Shah: Deeply pained by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Bka1NevxLO — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019





1:04 pm IST Arun Jaitley served the nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal: Smriti Irani Smriti Irani tweets: A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti.





1:02 pm IST Could never forget him and his contribution: Suresh Prabhu on Arun Jaitley’s demise Suresh Prabhu tweets: Extremely sad to hear about passing away of our dear friend,legal brain,sharp mind,astute strategist,seasoned politician,exemplary Parliamentian,exceptional communicator,Sr leader,colleague of years #ArunJaitley will always feel void,could never forget him&contribution Om Shanti





12:57 pm IST Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief: INC Congress tweets: We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief.





12:56 pm IST As Leader of Opposition he was without match: Kapil Sibal on Arun Jaitley Congress leader Kapail Sibal tweets: Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more . An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India . As Leader of Opposition he was without match . He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party .





12:55 pm IST Arun Jaitley’s contribution to Indian polity will be remembered: Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweets: Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers





12:53 pm IST Arun Jaitley ji was an asset to the government: Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh tweets: Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends.



