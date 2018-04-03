Arun Jaitley named Leader of Rajya Sabha again

Finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Tuesday once again appointed as the Leader of the Rajya Sabha following his re-election to the House.

65-year-old Jaitley, whose term ended on Monday, was re-elected from Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election.

When the House met for the day, Naidu said he received a letter from parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar stating that the Prime Minister has appointed Jaitley as the Leader of the Rajya Sabha.

Jaitley, however, did not take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha while 41 of the 58 newly elected/re- elected members took oath on Monday.

The Union minister was last appointed leader of the house in Rajya Sabha in June 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Leader of the House in Lok Sabha.