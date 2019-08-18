Arun Jaitley remains stable, leaders pay visit

india

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley continues to undergo treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. His condition remains stable, according to hospital officials familiar with the matter.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS for a check-up on August 9, after he complained of uneasiness. In a statement issued that day, the hospital had said, “At present, he is hemodynamically stable.”

Hemodynamic stability means that the heart is functioning well.

The hospital had put out a statement saying a multidisciplinary team of doctors was supervising Jaitley’s treatment. The team of specialists consists of senior experts from the departments of cardiology, nephrology, endocrinology and pulmonology.

He is admitted at the first floor cardiac ICU in the cardiothoracic and neurosciences centre (CNC) of the hospital.

The Delhi hospital has not issued a statement since August 10.

Several politicians visited Jaitley on Saturday including minister of railways and commerce Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati among several others.

“I visited AIIMS today to enquire about the health condition of former finance and defence minister, and senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley. I met his family and consoled them and prayed to the almighty that he recovers soon,” Mayawati tweeted after her visit to the hospital on Saturday.

Jaitley has had a history of medical conditions, including diabetes and kidney failure. He underwent a kidney transplant last year in May, and a bariatric surgery in September 2014.

