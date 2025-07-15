Search
Aruna Upadhyay, AIMIM's Hindu councilor in MP, quits party

PTI |
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 06:53 PM IST

In a letter to AIMIM central office at Hyderabad dated July 14, she said she was resigning from the core committee and party membership due to personal reasons.

Perturbed by the allegations of promoting religious conversion, Aruna Upadhyay, the sole Hindu woman councilor of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Madhya Pradesh, has resigned from the party. 

In the 2022 civic elections, Upadhyay was one of the four candidates who won on the ticket of the party led by Asaduddin Owaisi.
Talking to reporters, Upadhyay said she was not going to join any other party but would work as an independent councilor of the Khargone municipal council. 

She resigned "due to the allegations of religious conversion and continuous harassment," she said. 

Her husband and some other people had reportedly accused her of converting people to Islam. 

In the 2022 civic elections, she was one of the four candidates who won on the ticket of the party led by Asaduddin Owaisi

Upadhyay's victory drew more attention as she had won from 'ward 2' which had 70 percent Muslim population.

