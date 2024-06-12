Arunachal BJP meet today to pick next CM; Khandu set to be retained

Arunachal Pradesh’s newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers will meet in Itanagar on Wednesday to elect their legislative party leader in the presence of the party chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and the national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh. Pema Khandu, who took over as the chief minister in 2016, was set to be retained for the post for continuity. (X)

People aware of the matter said Pema Khandu, who took over as the chief minister in 2016, was set to be retained for the post for continuity. The new legislative party leader was expected to be sworn in with his council of ministers on Thursday.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

BJP state chief Biyuram Wahge said Nadda, Shah, and Santosh were expected to arrive in Itanagar at 7:30pm on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of the newly-elected lawmakers.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh, bagging 46 of the 60 seats, on June 2. National Peoples’ Party (NPP), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), got five seats, the Nationalist Congress three, the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) two, and Congress one. The BJP also retained the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3pm on Thursday. Nadda, Shah, Santosh, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, will be among those who will attend the event.

NPP has offered support to the BJP government but the party is unlikely to get representation in the new Cabinet.