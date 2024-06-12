 Arunachal BJP meet today to pick next CM; Khandu set to be retained | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arunachal BJP meet today to pick next CM; Khandu set to be retained

ByUtpal Parashar
Jun 12, 2024 11:20 AM IST

BJP lawmakers will meet in Itanagar to elect their legislative party leader in the presence of the party chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah

Arunachal Pradesh’s newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers will meet in Itanagar on Wednesday to elect their legislative party leader in the presence of the party chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and the national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

Pema Khandu, who took over as the chief minister in 2016, was set to be retained for the post for continuity. (X)
Pema Khandu, who took over as the chief minister in 2016, was set to be retained for the post for continuity. (X)

People aware of the matter said Pema Khandu, who took over as the chief minister in 2016, was set to be retained for the post for continuity. The new legislative party leader was expected to be sworn in with his council of ministers on Thursday.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

BJP state chief Biyuram Wahge said Nadda, Shah, and Santosh were expected to arrive in Itanagar at 7:30pm on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of the newly-elected lawmakers.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh, bagging 46 of the 60 seats, on June 2. National Peoples’ Party (NPP), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), got five seats, the Nationalist Congress three, the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) two, and Congress one. The BJP also retained the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3pm on Thursday. Nadda, Shah, Santosh, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, will be among those who will attend the event.

NPP has offered support to the BJP government but the party is unlikely to get representation in the new Cabinet.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Chandrababu Naidu CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Arunachal BJP meet today to pick next CM; Khandu set to be retained
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On