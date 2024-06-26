At least 15 eighth standard students studying in a government school in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh were assaulted in their hostel by senior students on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI. Arunachal Pradesh: 15 students assaulted in hostel, 5 seniors suspended (Representative Image)

Rajeev Rajan, Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bordumsa, told PTI, that five senior students had been suspended for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The students from class 8 were beaten with sticks by seniors in class 11. The injured students had to receive first aid at a nearby hospital.

A disciplinary committee found the seniors guilty of physical and psychological harm and a police complaint was also lodged about the matter.

According to PTI, the principal is in touch with the parents of the assaulted students about a further course of action.

Ranjan told PTI, We have already suspended the students, who were involved in the incident. It is an isolated case. We will ascertain the reason behind it."

He also said that medical tests had been conducted and the injuries sustained by the students were not serious. A parent-teacher meeting will also be held with the guardians of the class 11 students to discuss their involvement.

Ranjan also said such incidents would not occur again and strict measures were being taken to protect the 530 students living in the school hostel from grade 6-12.

PTI also spoke to the Changlang Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, who maintained that the authorities were working on identifying all culprits and that action would be taken against those who assaulted the students. He added that the police would be engaging with the victims.