Arunachal Pradesh PSC paper leak: CBI registers case; begins probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday lodged a case in connection with the alleged question paper leak in a recruitment exam conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

In a release, the central investigating agency mentioned the case has been lodged against a teacher involved with a coaching institute in Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC.

The case relates to alleged question paper leak during the written examination for the post of assistant engineer (civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27.

The case was lodged on the request of Arunachal Pradesh government and further notification by the Centre transferring investigation of the case lodged last month by the state police.

“The complainant (a candidate) had alleged that the accused (the teacher) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC,” the CBI release said.

A CBI team is in Itanagar to carry out further investigation of the case.

Following leakage of the question paper of the recruitment exam, a police case was registered and nine persons were arrested for their alleged involvement.

In September, the state government decided to hand over investigation of the case to the CBI “for free, fair, impartial and swift investigation”.

Earlier this month, the government made another request to Centre to transfer the case to CBI.

The APPSC had also decided to cancel all upcoming examinations for recruitment into various government departments till further notice.

This month, the state government suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary and controller of examination Suraj Gurung in connection with the paper leak case.

Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Nipo Nabam also resigned from his post earlier this month on moral grounds owning responsibility for the leak.

