Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Centre dispatches 250 RAF personnel to Arunachal Pradesh as Siang hydropower project protest turns violent

The ministry of home affairs directed on Saturday that two RAF companies will be airlifted from Navi Mumbai on board an IAF transport aircraft.

Updated on: Oct 25, 2026, 21:23:11 IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

After violence erupted during protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, the Centre on Saturday reportedly dispatched two Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies of the CRPF to Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat.

A view of the structural debris after a protest against the proposed large-scale dam on the Siang River turned violent in Pasighat, in East Siang on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab )
A view of the structural debris after a protest against the proposed large-scale dam on the Siang River turned violent in Pasighat, in East Siang on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab )

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) directed on Saturday that the RAF companies comprising about 250 personnel will be airlifted from Navi Mumbai on board an IAF transport aircraft. The units will reach Pasighat and get deployed by Sunday, officials said, news agency PTI reported. RAF is a special blue-uniform donning anti-riot unit of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has a permanent deployment of about nearly three CRPF battalions, while multiple units have additionally been deployed in the violence-affected areas.

Protests over Siang project

Violence erupted in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday amid protests over the proposed Siang project. A mob reportedly torched the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) office and a police station. Houses of three political leaders, including that of the state BJP chief, in East Siang district were also targeted on Friday night, according to Arunachal Pradesh Police officials.

Chief minister Pema Khandu said the right to peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy, but it was important that demonstrations remained within the bounds of the law and did not result in damage to property or disruption of public order.

He said the incidents in Pasighat were regrettable and called upon all sections of society to maintain peace.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Khandu said a 12-hour bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts over the power project remained largely peaceful on Friday. But violence erupted in Pasighat after the bandh ended and continued till 3.30 am on Saturday.

While the locals are protesting against the hydropower project, the state government sees the project as a strategic safeguard against China’s massive hydropower development upstream. However, those dwelling along the banks of the river fear displacement, ecological destruction and the loss of ancestral land.

Chief minister Pema Khandu insists that no decision has been taken to construct the dam and that the government is merely exploring its feasibility, but protesters remain unconvinced, arguing that even allowing the initial survey could set the stage for an irreversible transformation of the Siang valley.

  • Sana Fazili
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sana Fazili

    Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'Read More

recommendedIcon
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Centre Dispatches 250 RAF Personnel To Arunachal Pradesh As Siang Hydropower Project Protest Turns Violent
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes