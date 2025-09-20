Itanagar, The Arunachal Pradesh education department on Saturday conducted a high-level review meeting to examine appeals against the July 20 teachers’ transfer and posting order affecting 203 people across the state. Arunachal reviews 203 teacher transfer appeals; revised order soon

The transferred teachers include primary teacher , trained graduate teacher , postgraduate teacher , physical education teacher , and block education officer cadres, officials said.

Appeals were filed by the teachers citing spouse posting, medical conditions, prior service in hard areas, and specialised educational assignments.

The review, held under the framework of the Teachers’ Transfer and Posting Policy, 2025, aims to ensure fair, need-based deployment of teachers, safeguard students’ academic interests, and maintain transparency, fairness, and job satisfaction within the teaching community.

The review meeting was chaired by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and attended by Secondary Education Director Tanyang Tatak, Elementary Education Director Tani Talom, Deputy Secretary Mudo Nikhang Tamo, Undersecretary Khumkon Mossang, and other officials.

Among the deliberations, 120 appeals submitted on medical grounds, covering 45 PRTs, 126 TGTs, 8 PGTs, 2 PETs, and 2 BEOs, were referred to the state medical board at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences , with physical verification scheduled from September 23 to 25, the officials said.

The department also clarified that teachers serving in special roles such as Booth Level Officers , NCC Caretaker Officers , and Scout & Guide Coordinators cannot claim exemption from transfer solely based on these assignments.

Officials said the creation of formal head teacher posts is under process, and those currently holding such roles in a contingent capacity will not be retained until official appointments are made based on seniority.

Appeals from teachers nearing retirement were sympathetically considered, with select cases approved for retention on compassionate grounds.

Teachers with children in class 10 or 12 have been granted temporary retention until the completion of board examinations, after which they are required to join their new postings, failing which disciplinary action will follow.

Merit-based retention was approved for 2 PRTs and 10 TGTs, while other cases, excluding pending medical appeals, must report to new postings without delay.

The exercise is considered one of the most meticulous and transparent transfer processes undertaken by the department, involving clerical staff, branch officers, directors of elementary and secondary education, secretariat officials, and oversight by the commissioner himself.

The process relied on district-level data and was guided entirely by the principles enshrined in the Transfer and Posting Policy, 2025.

A revised transfer order incorporating the board’s recommendations will be issued shortly, and all DDSEs have been instructed to ensure strict compliance without delay.

