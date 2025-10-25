Arunachal: Govt engineer named in teen’s suicide notes found dead within hours

Itanagar: Two people, including a senior government officer, died by suicide within hours in Arunachal Pradesh, police said. The teenager’s body was discovered around 11 am on Thursday in his rented accommodation in Lekhi village. (Representative photo)

A 19-year-old, who was earlier arrested for impersonating a magistrate and extorting money from the public, was found dead at his rented accommodation in Lekhi village on Thursday morning.

Later that night, an executive engineer in the rural works department (RWD) who was named in the teenager’s suicide notes, reportedly shot himself at his Khonsa residence.

The teenager’s body was discovered around 11 am on Thursday in his rented accommodation in Lekhi village, following which a case of unnatural death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Nirjuli Police Station.

The boy from Upper Subansiri district was initially assisting in the patrolling at Indira Gandhi Park, an alcohol- and tobacco-free zone, unofficially. He allegedly later conducted unauthorised raids, collecting illegal fines and extorting money from pubs and wine shops using a rented Innova with a “Magistrate on Duty” plate. He was arrested for allegedly extorting around ₹7 lakh.

His family claimed multiple handwritten suicide notes were recovered from the rented room, accusing two senior officers, including the deceased RWD engineer, of prolonged sexual exploitation, coercion, and threats. They demanded a fair and independent probe and refused to take custody of the body until the case is resolved.

In the notes, accessed by HT, the teenager said the two officials allegedly manipulated and humiliated him, promising him money and protection but later abandoning and blackmailing him. One note said he had contracted HIV but was threatened with the destruction of his life if he spoke about the abuse.

Based on the complaint lodged by his father at the Nirjuli Police Station, a First Information Report (FIR) cites provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, and demands that the suicide notes be treated as dying declarations and sent for forensic verification. Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 271, and 272/3(5) (negligent and malicious acts likely to spread infection) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were added to the previous FIR.

“We are unable to ascertain his (the second senior officer) exact location. He is believed to be in Itanagar but is using multiple mobile numbers, which makes it difficult to trace him. So far, there has been no indication that he intends to surrender,” Nirjuli Police Station officer-in-charge Inspector Talum Nekam said.

Attempts to contact the second senior officer named in the teen’s suicide note were unsuccessful.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290