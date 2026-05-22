Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the vision of establishing the Institute for Transforming Arunachal Pradesh is steadily taking shape with proactive engagement between NITI Aayog and the state government. Arunachal to set up state-level policy think tank: CM

He described the initiative as a major step towards evidence-based policymaking and long-term development planning for the frontier state.

In a social media post, Khandu said the proposed institute would serve as a dedicated state-level policy think tank aimed at providing strategic direction and development planning tailored to Arunachal Pradesh's unique geographical, cultural and economic realities.

"For long, we have strongly advocated the need for a dedicated state-level policy think tank that can provide strategic direction, evidence-based policymaking, and long-term developmental planning tailored to Arunachal Pradesh's unique geographical, cultural, and economic realities," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Khandu expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog member Dr Joram Aniya, CEO Nidhi Chhibber and officials associated with the initiative for their commitment towards Arunachal Pradesh's developmental journey.

The proposed Institute for transforming Arunachal Pradesh is expected to function as a specialised policy and research body that can assist the state government in framing data-driven policies, monitoring developmental indicators, strengthening institutional governance and designing sustainable growth strategies suited to the state's needs, officials said here.

Arunachal Pradesh has, in recent years, intensified efforts towards infrastructure expansion, border area development, entrepreneurship promotion, tourism, hydropower and sustainable economic growth.

The state government has also been working closely with NITI Aayog on several developmental initiatives, including aspirational district programmes, innovation ecosystems and youth empowerment strategies.

NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the Centre, plays a key role in promoting cooperative federalism and supporting states in policy formulation and development planning through a collaborative approach.

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